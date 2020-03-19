Mason's Grill to donate 100% of profits to employees

BATON ROUGE - Mason's Grill has announced that in view of the financial difficulties caused by the global spread of COVID-19, it is donating 100% of its profits to employees for a selected period of time.

In a Facebook post, the company said, "As owners, we feel it is our duty to ensure our employees stay afloat during this time, so, even if we lose money, our employees will get paid."

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The restaurant is offering, in addition to its regular menu, a few specialties as long as supplies/ingredients last.

These specialties include:

Employee Appreciation Day – Red Beans and Rice to go plates available for purchase in the parking lot for $7 or add a domestic beer for $3 more (while supplies last) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Free Chocolate Milk or White Milk with kids meal purchase (while supplies last)

Tuesday (open from 11 am. – 9 p.m.)

Free Chocolate Milk or White Milk with kids meal purchase (while supplies last)

Wednesday (open from 11 am. – 9 p.m.)

Hump Day Brunch Day (starting March 25) – full brunch menu available (while supplies last) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (regular menu still available as well)

Thursday (open from 11 am. – 9 p.m.)

75 cent wings (all flavors while supplies last) 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

$2 off bottle beer (while supplies last) 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday (open from 11 am. – 9 p.m.)

Employee Appreciation Day – TBA to go plates available for purchase in the parking lot for $7 or add a domestic beer for $3 more (while supplies last) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday (open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Sunday (open from 9 am. – 3 p.m.)

Bottles and Brunch – 1 bottle of champagne + juice of your choice for $15 (with purchase of an entrée, while supplies last) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for more information on Mason's Grill.