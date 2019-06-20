91°
Married couple found guilty of sexually abusing teenage girl

Thursday, June 20 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WBRE
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A husband and wife who Pennsylvania authorities say had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl have been found guilty of child sex abuse.
  
WPMT-TV reports that Ruth and Nick Baggetta, both teachers from Greenfield Township, were convicted Wednesday and could face several years in prison.
  
The girl, now 19, said during the trial that her sexual relationship with Nick Baggetta started when she was 16. She said Ruth Baggetta encouraged the relationship.
  
The couple admitted to being close with the girl but said they were just trying to help her through mental health issues and the relationship wasn't sexual.
  
Prosecutors used text messages between the couple and the girl to make their case. Though the messages weren't sexually explicit, prosecutors said the exchanges were frequent, often more than 80 times per day.
