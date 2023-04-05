84°
Maringouin under boil water advisory; deputies begin distributions
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Town of Maringouin was placed under a boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory was put in place after the community experienced "multiple issues" that resulted in low water pressure, which can permit contaminants to enter the water supply.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, working with the parish president, announced it will be distributing bottled water to those in need. Residents can pick up a supply of drinkable water at the Maringouin substation, located at 77180 Ridgewood Drive, or at the Council on Aging, at 77315 Wheelock Lane.
