Mardi Gras spent locally for residents and out of towners

BATON ROGUE - In President Biden’s State of the Union address, he spoke about how the economy is recovering in the wake of the pandemic.

But some restaurant owners are worried they may be forgotten.

“I think restaurants may get overlooked a bit,” Brandy Territo, a manager at Dempsey’s, said.

Progress has been made regarding the pandemic, but restaurants still face major obstacles daily.

“Honestly, it's been a difficult time for restaurants especially like us, just being a small mom-and-pop kind of place. We've had major price increases on everything. A lot of things are hard to get if you can even get them, and not only food cost and stuff like that, finding employees is very hard,” she explained.

But days like Mardi Gras help bring in some much-needed business.

“It's definitely been different for today with everyone off from work, kids out of school. We've been seeing a lot of people traveling through from out of state, out of town,” Territo said.

Including a traveler who drove from Atlanta.

“I just wanted some gulf shrimp, and I heard that this place was the best in town and can't get any better, so that's why I'm here,” Nora Byrd said.

Even though Mardi Gras is ending, the restaurant hopes the uptick of business continues, and hopes the challenges facing the restaurant industry aren't forgotten.