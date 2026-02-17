71°
Mardi Gras rolls through Erwinville, continuing family tradition
ERWINVILLE - A family tradition takes to the streets of Erwinville on Fat Tuesday.
This parade has all the elements of a great parade, floats and beads, but the real star are the horses.
More than 50 riders greet revelers on horseback.
The parade returned in 2025 after a 16-year hiatus.
