Mardi Gras rolls through Erwinville, continuing family tradition

1 hour 42 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 1:08 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

ERWINVILLE - A family tradition takes to the streets of Erwinville on Fat Tuesday.

This parade has all the elements of a great parade, floats and beads, but the real star are the horses.

More than 50 riders greet revelers on horseback.

The parade returned in 2025 after a 16-year hiatus.

