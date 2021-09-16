84°
Latest Weather Blog
Marc Broussard Free Song Download
Bayou Soul artist, Marc Broussard just released his first Christmas album, Magnolias & Mistletoe featuring holiday classics and his original songs. Marc and WBRZ are offering a free download of Almost Christmas to the first 500 visitors.
Download a free copy of "Almost Christmas" by clicking on the following link:
https://www.yousendit.com/download/ZWJXL0dMTERUWURIRHRVag
This link is good for the first 500 visitors.
Purchase Magnolias & Mistletoe:
Itunes: http://hyperurl.co/cjcrqf
Amazon: http://hyperurl.co/0hefg4
Trending News
Google Play: http://hyperurl.co/0u55kd
Physical CD: http://shop.marcbroussard.com/
(You will receive a free digital download with your CD purchase)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews use new tool to clear storm debris out of waterways across...
-
Man rushed to hospital after car goes under school bus on Old...
-
Louisiana Walmart worker praised on social media after quitting job over PA...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU unenrolls students due to COVID regulations
-
FEMA Mobile Registration Site opens at Baton Rouge's Main Library