84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Marc Broussard Free Song Download

5 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 10 2015 Dec 10, 2015 December 10, 2015 8:21 AM December 10, 2015 in Links
Marc Broussard Magnolias & Mistletoe

Bayou Soul artist, Marc Broussard just released his first Christmas album, Magnolias & Mistletoe featuring holiday classics and his original songs. Marc and WBRZ are offering a free download of Almost Christmas to the first 500 visitors.

Download a free copy of "Almost Christmas" by clicking on the following link:

https://www.yousendit.com/download/ZWJXL0dMTERUWURIRHRVag

This link is good for the first 500 visitors.

Purchase Magnolias & Mistletoe:
Itunes: http://hyperurl.co/cjcrqf

Amazon: http://hyperurl.co/0hefg4

Trending News

Google Play: http://hyperurl.co/0u55kd

Physical CD: http://shop.marcbroussard.com/
(You will receive a free digital download with your CD purchase)

 

 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days