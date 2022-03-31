56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Many city, state offices closed Wednesday

1 day 2 hours 33 minutes ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 7:00 AM March 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of severe weather, the Mayor's office said Tuesday afternoon. 

-19th Judicial District Court will close at noon

-East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court will close at 11 a.m.

-City of Baton Rouge Head Start Program is closed all day 

The following state offices will be closed Wednesday: 

Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

The following state offices will be closing at noon Wednesday: 

Trending News

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

To see a list of school closures, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days