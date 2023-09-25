Mandeville couple caught with thousands of counterfeit pills in huge fentanyl bust

MANDEVILLE - A couple was caught with thousands of counterfeit oxycodone tablets when St. Tammany deputies searched their home over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies with its Proactive Enforcement Unit went to to the home Saturday to investigate a complaint. There, deputies spoke with two suspects — 37-year-old Amanda Flocke and 43-year-old John Joiner — and reportedly found probable cause to justify a search of the house.

Deputies seized 2,745 of the counterfeit pills, which were found to contain fentanyl. They also found about 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 15 ecstasy pills, 170 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, two doses of male enhancement pills, a pill press and $1,069.

Both were booked into the St. Tammany jail on a slew of drug related charges.