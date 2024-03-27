Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana law mandates regular car inspections to test the vehicle's brakes, speedometer, odometer, mirrors, seatbelts, and parking brakes.

The requirement ensuring car safety could soon fly out the window. A bill from Rep. Larry Bagley aims to save the public time and money by throwing away the sticker, except for commercial vehicles and school buses.

In Louisiana, inspection stickers can cost up to $25, and they're replaced at least once a year. In East Baton Rouge Parish, not having a valid sticker could cost up to $124 dollars.

The bill doesn't entirely eliminate inspections, in the capital area cars will still have to undergo emissions tests, as mandated by the Clean Air Act. Bagley also says officers can still write tickets if a car on the road is visibly unsafe.

"State police, and local police have the authority anytime to stop and check for those kind of things if they see something wrong with your car," Bagley said.

Opponents of the bill worry taking away the stickers will take money from Louisiana State Police and Office of Motor Vehicles. Both offices receive funding from the stickers that are purchased.

"I don't want to put people out of business, but then on the other hand I don't think this is something we should have been in anyway," he said.

The bill passed committee narrowly 6 to 5. Next it's headed to appropriations to see if money can be redirected to State Police to make up for the difference.