Man with Parkinson's found tied up, murdered in Addis

ADDIS- Investigators in West Baton Rouge Parish are investigating a murder involving a man with Parkinson's disease who was found suffocated inside his house on LA 1 Monday.



The murder happened across the street from the Addis Police station.



Sources close to the investigation told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit was found tied up with a bag over his head. However, that detail was not confirmed by law enforcement or the coroner.

Addis Police are leading the investigation with help from deputies and State Police. Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson did not return calls Thursday.



The body was found by an acquaintance of the victim Monday around 4pm.



Stay tuned to WBRZ for more details throughout the day.