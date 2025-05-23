73°
Latest Weather Blog
Man with missing Texas 16-year-old arrested on US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN - Troopers on Friday recovered a missing 16-year-old from Texas and arrested a man in West Baton Rouge Parish after a traffic stop, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers arrested Angel Guerrero, 24, during a traffic stop on U.S. 190 after the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a message asked troopers be on the lookout for Guerrero and a missing 16-year-old.
The 16-year-old was safely recovered and placed into custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, pending reunification efforts.
Trending News
Guerrero was booked for improper lane usage, no driver's license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and being a fugitive for Texas DPS.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson
-
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area
-
Deputies in St. Martin Parish looking for stolen LSU football SEC Championship...
-
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man...