Man who robbed two Dollar General stores in 2019 sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison
BATON ROUGE— A Baton Rouge man who robbed two Dollar General stores at gunpoint in 2019 will now spend nearly a decade in federal prison.
Tyler Dunn, 23, was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison after a U.S. District Judge convicted him of interference with commerce by robbery.
Dunn was one of four masked men who robbed two Dollar General stores off Prescott Drive and Scenic Highway in November 2019. The four robbers stole over $8,000.
Another suspect in the robberies, Oreall Ruffin, is now serving a 17-year prison sentence in connection to these crimes and an additional robbery at Family Dollar in 2019.
