Man who allegedly threatened 5th-grade Zoom class facing federal charges

HARVEY - A man was indicted by a federal grand jury after he called into a 5th-grade Zoom class and threatened students.

Federal prosecutors announced in a press release that Brian Adams, 22, from Kentucky targeted students and teachers at Laureate Academy Charter School in October of 2020.

Adams also allegedly used racial slurs and threatened to harm the students when he joined the Zoom call. He was charged with communication of interstate threats to kidnap and injure.

Evans said while Adams has been indicted, his charges are still based on allegations and the investigation is ongoing. If convicted, Adams could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.