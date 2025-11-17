65°
Man who allegedly shot Independence Police officer, led authorities on manhunt booked into jail

Source: WBRZ
AMITE - A man who allegedly shot an Independence Police officer, carjacked someone and led law enforcement on a manhunt was booked into jail Monday. 

Louisiana State Police said Trey Ramey of Brusly was stopped around 3 a.m. by a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12 for a traffic violation. LSP said he sped off, shot at responding officers, carjacked two people, crashed the vehicle and then ran into the woods. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Ramey is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery. 

