65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who allegedly broke into 6 cars in Iberville Parish arrested

1 hour 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 10:50 PM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A man who allegedly broke into six cars in Iberville Parish was arrested Tuesday. 

The Iberville Parish Sherriff's Office said 22-year-old Rodderick Jackson of Sunshine burglarized six vehicles and is connected to more car burglaries in St. Gabriel. 

Jackson was booked for six counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and will booked on additional charges in St. Gabriel. 

Trending News

Deputies said items Jackson stole will be returned to their rightful owners. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days