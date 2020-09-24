74°
Man wanted in deadly Labor Day weekend triple shooting

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man they believe is involved with a triple shooting that took place on Labor Day weekend.

Kentro Taylor, 47, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Three people were shot in the 1900 block of Choctaw Dr. near I-10 around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

One victim, 44-year-old Jason Johnson, was killed in the shooting. The two other victims survived, including a 40-year-male and a 31-year-old male.

Those with information on Taylor's whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867. Anonomous tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersbr.com

