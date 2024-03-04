Man wanted in connection to shooting outside Bogalusa High School in January arrested Saturday

Graphic via WWL-TV

COVINGTON - A man wanted for attempted murder after a January shooting at a Bogalusa High School was arrested over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmerious Smith, 18, Saturday night after the driver of a vehicle he was in was seen violating traffic laws. Smith, who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, criminal damage to property, and having a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Smith also reportedly refused to give deputies his name at the time of the traffic stop, so he was booked for an additional charge of failure to identify.

Deputies said Smith was connected to a shooting outside of Bogalusa High School in January. This shooting left one high school student dead, though it was not immediately clear if Smith was the one who fired the fatal shots.