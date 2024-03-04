72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man wanted in connection to shooting outside Bogalusa High School in January arrested Saturday

1 hour 40 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 9:06 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Graphic via WWL-TV

COVINGTON - A man wanted for attempted murder after a January shooting at a Bogalusa High School was arrested over the weekend. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmerious Smith, 18, Saturday night after the driver of a vehicle he was in was seen violating traffic laws. Smith, who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, criminal damage to property, and having a firearm in a firearm-free zone. 

Smith also reportedly refused to give deputies his name at the time of the traffic stop, so he was booked for an additional charge of failure to identify. 

Deputies said Smith was connected to a shooting outside of Bogalusa High School in January. This shooting left one high school student dead, though it was not immediately clear if Smith was the one who fired the fatal shots. 

