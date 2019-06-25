86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man wanted in armed robbery at payday loan business

Tuesday, June 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person responsible for robbing a payday loan business.

The incident happened at the Money Mart on Airline Highway around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the robber entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The man walked off with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as 6'0'' and 200 pounds. Authorities say the robber was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue pants, tan boots, a blue hat, and an orange traffic vest with sunglasses.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can call the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.

