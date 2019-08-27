Man wanted for stealing purse from Gonzales apartment complex

GONZALES - Authorities are investigating after a woman's purse was stolen from a fitness center.

The incident happened on June 18 at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Fountain Lake apartment complex on Orice Roth Rd. According to police, the elderly woman was on the treadmill when the suspect walked in.

Once inside the fitness center, the suspect grabbed the woman's purse that was resting on a dumbbell rack and fled the scene. Inside the bag was the victim's iPhone 8 and a gift card valued at over $1,000.

Anyone that has information regarding the identity of the suspect can call Detective Dominick Rodi at 225-647-9583.