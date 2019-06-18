Man wanted for robbery of Texaco gas station

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Texaco Station last month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7 around 5 a.m. at the Texaco Station in the 2300 block of N. Lobdell Boulevard. The suspect approached the front counter with items posing as a customer. As the employee was completing the sale, the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and then ran out of the business.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly in his mid-20's, 5'10 – 5'11 in height and 140-150 pounds. He was wearing a hat, denim vest, white t-shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of this suspect is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.