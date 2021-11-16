78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for questioning for vehicle theft

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, October 06 2016 Oct 6, 2016 October 06, 2016 9:47 AM October 06, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Images via: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a vehicle.

The theft occurred on Sept. 29 at NTB Tires located at 4675 Essen Lane around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a white T-shirt, brown shirts and sneakers with bright green laces.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000. A reward is also being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days