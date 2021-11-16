Man wanted for questioning for vehicle theft

Images via: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a vehicle.

The theft occurred on Sept. 29 at NTB Tires located at 4675 Essen Lane around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a white T-shirt, brown shirts and sneakers with bright green laces.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000. A reward is also being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.