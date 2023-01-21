52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler

3 hours 59 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, January 21 2023 Jan 21, 2023 January 21, 2023 5:29 PM January 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. 

According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler. 

Trending News

Dye was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days