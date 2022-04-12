78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed after stopping car on I-10 early Tuesday morning

48 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 11:26 AM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - A man who stopped his car in the middle of I-10 in Ascension Parish was struck by two vehicles and killed overnight, police said Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-10 West near LA 22. According to State Police, 39-year-old Kyle Ripple was struck after he stopped his car in the righthand travel lane.

Investigators believe Ripple was standing on the interstate next to his vehicle when a pickup hit him and his car. After the initial impact, Ripple was then struck by another car heading westbound.

Ripple was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear why Ripple stopped his vehicle on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days