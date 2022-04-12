Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed after stopping car on I-10 early Tuesday morning

SORRENTO - A man who stopped his car in the middle of I-10 in Ascension Parish was struck by two vehicles and killed overnight, police said Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-10 West near LA 22. According to State Police, 39-year-old Kyle Ripple was struck after he stopped his car in the righthand travel lane.

Investigators believe Ripple was standing on the interstate next to his vehicle when a pickup hit him and his car. After the initial impact, Ripple was then struck by another car heading westbound.

Ripple was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear why Ripple stopped his vehicle on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing.