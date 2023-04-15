64°
Man struck by car on Terrace Avenue late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash off Highland Road.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Terrance Avenue and Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Sources said a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Witnesses say it appeared the victim was knocked unconscious, and first responders spent close to half an hour tending to the victim at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. 

