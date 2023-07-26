Man still in hospital after being shot by Hammond officers

HAMMOND- Attorney Daryl Washington says 41-year-old Lionell Jackson had another surgery yesterday, after he was shot by Hammond police officers executing a search warrant July 15.

Washington is calling for an outside agency to investigate the shooting. He claims the officer who pulled the trigger is the chief's nephew. Hammond Police Department did not confirm the identity of the officer.

July 19, WBRZ spoke to Washington, who said Jackson was unarmed and in bed when officers entered his home. Police say they found fentanyl pills and a gun during that search.

Hammond Police Department has declined to comment. WBRZ has requested several public records, including police policies. The City of Hammond said it was ready for pick up, then called back to say the city attorney has to review it.

"We want to see the policies and procedures, we want to see the training, we want to see whether these officers complied with national standards when they conducted this no-knock warrant. We want to make sure they did the right thing," Washington said.

Washington has also made several public record request of his own. He says not much has been released. The lack of transparency does not give him any confidence in the department's internal investigation.

"Why is this police chief not releasing the body cam footage? If there is nothing to hide, release the body cam footage," Washington said.

State police told WBRZ they only investigate an officer involved shooting when asked. It is normal for a department to conduct their own. WBRZ also reached out to the city attorney to find out why he needs to review public records. We have not heard back.

Once released from the hospital, Jackson will be taken to jail on several charges.