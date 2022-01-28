Latest Weather Blog
Man steals ambulance, crashes it into LSP units in Baton Rouge after high-speed chase
BATON ROUGE - An ambulance was stolen out of Boutte in St. Charles Parish overnight and the driver led state police on a high-speed chase before crashing it in Baton Rouge.
Troopers tell WBRZ the suspect struck two state police units after a high-speed pursuit early Friday around 4 a.m. on I-10 west just before Perkins Road.
The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and will be booked accordingly upon release.
Officials say the suspect's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Baton Rouge officials initially reported the ambulance stolen out of St. James Parish, though state police say the vehicle was stolen out of Boutte, Louisiana in St. Charles.
The crash has continued to cause traffic issues all morning for drivers traveling west through Baton Rouge. WBRZ is keeping you updated on the roads here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Heavy traffic continues this morning for those commuting through Baton Rouge on I-10 West— Dana DiPiazza (@danadipiazza) January 28, 2022
The right and center lanes remain closed at Acadian Thruway
Delays have reached back past the 10/12 merge to Essen Lane pic.twitter.com/fFSyBtn8Y1
