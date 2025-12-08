2 Your Town Denham Springs: The Messenger's Christmas Land

DENHAM SPRINGS - In Denham Springs, a 1960s tradition remains strong.

Each year, the Messenger family transforms their yard into the Messenger's Christmas Land.

"It's part of our family tradition just as much as it is a lot of the public tradition to come and view the display," one organizer of the lights, Jeremy Messenger, said.

The lights display started in Baton Rouge in 1964 but has since moved to Denham Springs in Livingston Parish.

"It was just a family's love of Christmas that started with the manger scene and it slowly started to grow into what you see today," Messenger said.

Now, more than 20 handmade displays line the family's driveway. The impressive scene takes weeks to make a reality.

"It starts in late October, early November, where we'll put lights on the roof and start rolling lights down the driveway," Messenger said.

Every year, a new display is added to the collection and they all share one thing in common. A manger scene is hidden in each one and it's up to you to find it!

The Messenger's Christmas Land is open every evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. now until Dec. 27, weather permitting, at 9481 Prince Charles Street.