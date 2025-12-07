Turning grief into giving: Montrell Jackson's family brings holiday joy to hundreds

BATON ROUGE - A holiday tradition in Baton Rouge is doing more than handing out toys; it’s preserving a legacy.

The Montrell Jackson family continues to honor the late Baton Rouge Police Corporal Montrell Jackson, who was killed in a 2016 ambush that also claimed the lives of three other officers.

Nearly ten years later, his family has turned their grief into giving, hosting an annual Christmas toy drive that brings joy to hundreds of children each year.

Jackson’s widow, Trenisha Jackson, says the event is a celebration of her husband and the time of year around his birthday.

"His birthday is December 23rd, so it's just a great joy to be able to give back. Next year he'll be deceased 10 years, and so I just enjoy honoring his legacy," Jackson said.

This year, donations started off slow, and Trenisha feared it might be the last year she could host the event. But a surprise donation changed everything.

"God sent an angel who donated a lot of toys, so I will house those for next year," Jackson said.

With the help of volunteers, hundreds of kids received presents, so many that the family couldn’t even keep count.

"Maybe over 200. Yeah, I'm sure over 200 presents. There were 14 bikes," they said.

Montrell’s son, Mason, who was just a few months old when his father died, says seeing his dad’s legacy live on is meaningful.

"It makes me feel really good," Mason said.

He also has a message for the community: "Don't let hate infect your heart," he said.

For Trenisha, the goal has always been about more than just toys; it’s about ensuring her husband’s memory never fades.

"I know he's overjoyed, because the goal is to always keep his memory alive, and so that's what we are doing, and making sure that nobody ever forgets Corporal Montrell Jackson," she said.

The Jackson family says they plan to keep this tradition going for years to come, making sure Montrell Jackson’s legacy lives on through the joy they bring to the community each holiday season.