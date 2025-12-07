Rotary Club of Livingston Parish asking for volunteers for Veteran Angel Tree

59°
Sunday, December 07 2025
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish is sponsoring an Angel Tree for veterans this Christmas season. 

There are more than 20 ornaments up for grabs at James Restaurant and donations are due no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18. 

