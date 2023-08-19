Man sought in murder of 11-year-old Texas girl captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT - A man wanted for the murder and rape of an 11-year-old Texas girl was captured in Shreveport on Saturday morning.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with capital murder in Shreveport and now awaits to be taken back to Texas.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, Pasadena police officers responded to a call from a man who said his daughter was not breathing. First responders found 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez inside a trash bag that was placed in a clothes hamper under a bed in the family's Pasadena, Texas, apartment.

The medical examiner concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. Additional investigation determined the victim had also been raped.

Initial investigations determined that the girl's father, Carmelo Gonzalez, left for work earlier that morning when he received a text from Maria claiming someone was knocking at the front door.

Gonzalez was the first person to find Maria.

While processing the crime scene, investigators found a door key. It would later be determined that the key belonged to an apartment where Garcia-Rodriguez was staying with friends. Two days after the murder of the 11-year-old, Garcia-Rodriguez left Pasadena and was caught in Shreveport on Saturday.

Police said Garcia-Rodriguez was not deemed a suspect in the case when he was initially interviewed by police last week. However, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger claims he was "evasive with investigators" when being questioned.

Now, not only is Garcia-Rodriguez believed to be the person of interest according to police, he now faces charges of capital murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.