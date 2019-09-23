Man skipped immigration meetings, now arrested for getting 16-year-old pregnant

LIVINGSTON – A man who has skipped numerous immigration-related hearings has been arrested on charges related to getting a 16-year-old pregnant in Livingston Parish.

Antonio Ical-Quip, 36, was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and domestic abuse battery after the teenager was admitted to the hospital for abuse-related injuries. Deputies said the young girl said she was kicked and knocked unconscious by Ical-Quip.

Deputies said Ical-Quip confessed to being in a relationship with the teenager and that the two had an argument.

Ical-Quip said he lives in Denham Springs.

The sheriff’s office said it also learned Ical-Quip entered the United States with a juvenile child in April 2018 as a family unit but has failed to appear for immigration-related matters.

“This arrest is a great example of the working relationship between the outstanding Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector, to arrest and remove dangerous criminals from our community,” said U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Michael Harrison.

Ical-Quip was assigned an immigration hold and was being held in jail.

