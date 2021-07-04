89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot to death overnight at Hammond Waffle House

Sunday, July 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Hammond Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight at a Waffle House on West Thomas Street.

Authorities found 30-year-old Robert Armstrong suffering from a gunshot wound. Armstrong died at the scene.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

This is a developing story.

