Man shot to death outside his vehicle off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting that left a person dead late Wednesday morning.

The gunfire was reported near the intersection of Plank Road and Hollywood Street shortly before 11 a.m.. BRPD identified the victim as Lehman Stewart Jr., 61, of Baton Rouge.

Police said Stewart was shot to death outside his vehicle.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.