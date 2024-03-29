58°
Man shot to death in car along I-10 in Prairieville early Friday

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle along Interstate 10 eastbound in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says State Police found the man around 3:30 a.m. and notified deputies. Online traffic sites Friday showed officials working an incident between Bluff Road and the La. 73 exit at Prairieville.

Details are limited; investigators say the man was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

In 2021, a Zachary man was found shot to death and another was wounded in the same area, but in the westbound lanes. Deputies said it a retaliatory shooting.  

This is a developing story.

