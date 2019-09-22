75°
Man shot to death at Baton Rouge bus stop
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed while sitting on a bus stop bench Sunday morning in Baton Rouge.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Christopher Wayne Wheeler was found shot to death while at a bus stop at 3656 Plank Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene.
Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
