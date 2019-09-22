75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death at Baton Rouge bus stop

2 years 11 months 5 days ago Sunday, October 16 2016 Oct 16, 2016 October 16, 2016 3:48 PM October 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed while sitting on a bus stop bench Sunday morning in Baton Rouge. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Christopher Wayne Wheeler was found shot to death while at a bus stop at 3656 Plank Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days