Man shot in face while holding his one-year-old son; child's mother drove off with suspected shooter

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man months after he allegedly shot the father of his girlfriend's child multiple times in the face.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on July 14 at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway. When Baton Rouge police officers responded, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his face.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed the man arriving at the gas station with a woman in the back of his car. Arrest documents identified the woman as Diamond Campbell and said she and the victim had a child together. When the two of them got out of their car, the victim was holding their one-year-old child and was shot in the face multiple times by another man who had approached them.

The other man, identified as Jiles Vaughn, 21, was Campbell's boyfriend at the time of the shooting. Police said there were records of Vaughn threatening to hurt Campbell and the victim after he found out he was not the biological father of the child.

Vaughn was arrested Wednesday and booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.