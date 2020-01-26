Man shot by three officers in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man was allegedly shot by multiple officers in the French Quarter Saturday morning.

WWL reports the shooting took place Saturday morning near the intersection of Dauphine Street and St. Louis Street shortly before 7:40 a.m.

According to NOPD, four officers responded to reports of a man allegedly "pointing a weapon at various people throughout the French Quarter."

When the officers arrived on scene a dispute began with the suspect. According to authorities during the altercation gun shots were fired by three of the four policeman aiming at the suspect.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

NOPD posted on Twitter about the incident. A signal 108 for NOPD means "officer needs assistance, life in danger." A press conference on the shooting will be held on the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon streets near the Four Points by Sheraton.