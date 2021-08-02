76°
Man shot and killed by his girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed after a fight with his girlfriend early Sunday morning.
KTRK reported that Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting at an apartment on Bammelwood Drive around 5 a.m. on August 1.
Deputies found a man dead inside of the apartment. The man's girlfriend was still at the scene and told deputies that he assaulted her, and then she shot him.
Sgt D Wolfford giving Update for media on a homicide scene at the 2300 block of Bammelwood . A male is deceased from a gunshot wound. A female is being questioned by investigators. It appears to be a domestic incident. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7odvZ9Tko4— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2021
