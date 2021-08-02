Man shot and killed by his girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed after a fight with his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

KTRK reported that Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting at an apartment on Bammelwood Drive around 5 a.m. on August 1.

Deputies found a man dead inside of the apartment. The man's girlfriend was still at the scene and told deputies that he assaulted her, and then she shot him.