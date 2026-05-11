Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading to reduced charges in death of woman outside Our Lady of the Lake
BATON ROUGE — On Monday, a man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his former domestic partner outside her job at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in March 2025.
Roland Domino, 61, pleaded guilty to killing Patricia Jackson after the pair had argued in the hospital parking lot. Domino was later found by Baton Rouge Police on the Mississippi River Bridge with a gun in his hand.
"I would like to say I’m sorry, and she didn’t deserve it," Domino said in court, which was attended by Jackson's daughter, grandson and granddaughter.
Domino was initially arrested on second-degree murder charges, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Last year, he pleaded not guilty by way of insanity, but Judge Tarvald Smith later found Domino fit to stand trial.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Intracoastal West Water System to experience periods of low pressure as crews...
-
Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading to reduced charges in death...
-
Second of 3 suspects pleads no contest to conspiracy charges connected to...
-
Investigative Unit: Former St. Francisville Police officer pleads not guilty to 2022...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 182 closed in multiple places after pair of...