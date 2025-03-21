Arrest records detail events leading up to, following fatal domestic shooting outside OLOL hospital

BATON ROUGE — New arrest records obtained Friday show that a man accused of killing a former domestic partner earlier this week near Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center got into an argument with her before she died.

Witnesses say they saw an older black man, later identified as Roland Domino, approach hospital employee Patricia Jackson's vehicle on Wednesday as she was backing up.

They said they heard an argument between the two and saw the man shoot Jackson as she tried to get away and run back to the hospital. Domino, 60, then left the scene, police said.

Later that night, officers found Domino walking on top of the Mississippi River Bridge wearing an outfit that matched the description of the OLOL shooting suspect with a gun in his hand. Police said Domino then put the gun up to his chin after noticing the officers.

Police then took Domino into custody and transported him to the Violent Crimes Unit for questioning, at which point Domino said he had gone to the hospital to complete a job application.

While leaving, Domino said he saw Jackson, 58, after her shift and approached her. He then said they exchanged words but could not remember exactly what they said.

He said Jackson began yelling for help and ran towards the hospital.

Domino added that the pair had two children but were broken up and their relationship was very rocky, but they recently began to speak again.

According to the affidavit, Gwen's Law — a statute saying a hearing would be held within five days of any arrest for a domestic violence offense and that the individual could be held without bail pending trial — applies to this case.

Domino was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. His bond has not been set.