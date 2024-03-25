Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 20 years after fourth DWI, negligent homicide
GONZALES — A man with three previous DWIs pleaded guilty to killing a Gonzales motorcyclist in 2020 while under the influence of multiple narcotics.
Lawrence Furlow, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a fourth offense DWI and the negligent homicide of Jarrod Miller, 33. He was sentenced 20 years in state prison.
Furlow was driving a Chevy Tahoe on LA-74 near Chester Diez Road around 4:30 a.m. on August 8, 2020. Furlow failed to yield and hit Miller head-on. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police tests of Furlow's blood showed evidence of a cocktail of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine and clonazepam.
In 2010, Furlow hit a 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle at 2 a.m. near Gonzales. According to court records, he did not stop to render aid, telling deputies he thought he hit an animal.
Labeled a habitual offender, Furlow pleaded guilty in 2011 for the hit-and-run and was given a six-year sentence.
