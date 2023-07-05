90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man's charges upgraded after he allegedly lied to police about gun accidentally going off, killing partner

1 day 2 hours 42 minutes ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 10:44 AM July 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man originally arrested for negligent homicide had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder after it was found he had lied to police about a gun accidentally going off.

The shooting, which happened on June 16 and left 20-year-old Aklyah Dorsey dead, was originally being investigated as an accident. Khalil Holmes, 27, told police that Dorsey had handed him a handgun and it accidentally went off, shooting and ultimately killing Dorsey. 

Holmes was arrested for negligent homicide, but police arrested him again on Tuesday and upgraded his charge to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a weapon after it was found the shooting was not accidental. 

Police said Dorsey and Holmes were in a relationship, but did not specify what led to the shooting. It was not clear why Holmes was not being held for the negligent homicide charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days