Man's charges upgraded after he allegedly lied to police about gun accidentally going off, killing partner
BATON ROUGE - A man originally arrested for negligent homicide had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder after it was found he had lied to police about a gun accidentally going off.
The shooting, which happened on June 16 and left 20-year-old Aklyah Dorsey dead, was originally being investigated as an accident. Khalil Holmes, 27, told police that Dorsey had handed him a handgun and it accidentally went off, shooting and ultimately killing Dorsey.
Holmes was arrested for negligent homicide, but police arrested him again on Tuesday and upgraded his charge to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a weapon after it was found the shooting was not accidental.
Police said Dorsey and Holmes were in a relationship, but did not specify what led to the shooting. It was not clear why Holmes was not being held for the negligent homicide charges.
