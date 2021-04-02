Man returns from grocery store to find his car filled with bees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - When a man in New Mexico left one of his car's windows down while he went grocery shopping in a local Albertson's, he returned to find thousands of uninvited guests inside of his vehicle.

CNN reports that the car was full of bees.

The man called 911 and fortunately, the Las Cruces Firefighter who responded was a beekeeper.

The Las Cruces Fire department took to Facebook to post an account of what happened during the Sunday, March 28 incident.

The post said, "Firefighters learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat."

The responding firefighter/beekeeper was Jesse Johnson, and even though it was Johnson's day off, he was glad to assist.

CNN reports that Johnson was able to bring the proper equipment to deal with the bees, and that it took over two hours for the more than 15,000 bees to be removed.

After they were removed, the insects were relocated to Johnson's property outside city limits.

The department said it doesn't normally deal with bee problems, but in this situation, officials felt the need to act quickly for everyone's safety.

"A security guard at Albertson's was stung and it is possible a few patrons may have had close encounters, but no major injuries were reported," the department said.