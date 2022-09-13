70°
Man reported missing Tuesday found

Tuesday, September 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound. 

