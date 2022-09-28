Man previously convicted of sex crimes arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child for seven years

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly had been sexually assaulting a young girl for almost a decade.

Per arrest documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested McDonead Williams, 67, after having conducted an interview with the young victim in May. The victim told police Williams had started touching her when she was only five years old, and the assault had only intensified since then.

During the investigation into the assaults, BRPD found Williams was a registered sex offender who had been convicted in 2001.

Tuesday, Williams was arrested and booked on one charge of first-degree rape and one charge of sexual battery.