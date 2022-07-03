Latest Weather Blog
Man pleads guilty to shooting Tulane medical school student
NEW ORLEANS - A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a Tulane University medical student and raping a couple less than 24 hours later has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement that will see him serve 50 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Euric Cain entered his plea Monday to charges that included the attempted first-degree murder of Peter Gold, the medical student who intervened in Cain's attempted kidnapping and rape of a woman on Nov. 20, 2015.
Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman delayed until Oct. 31 the official sentencing so that Cain's victims can be present to make impact statements to the court.
Cain also pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery and to six counts of second-degree rape, after those charges were amended downward from first-degree rape, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence.
