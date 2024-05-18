Man once accused of impersonating officer arrested again

Photo: KATC

OPELOUSAS - Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of impersonating an officer following an incident last week.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Spanish Moss Lane in Opelousas for a disturbance, KATC reports. At the scene, 27-year-old Ryan McCauley informed authorities he was a Church Point Police Officer and he "knew the law."

After the complaint was investigated, McCauley was asked to provide his credentials, but he couldn't provide any. At that point, deputies stopped questioning McCauley and arrested him.

According to KATC, the Church Point Police Department confirmed that McCauley was not an officer with their department. Authorities said McCauley applied for a position, but he missed his pre-employment evaluation. The application has now been declined.

McCauley was charged with false personation of a peace officer after the incident. He has since posted his $2,500 bond and was released.

In August, deputies said McCauley was arrested after he falsely identified himself as a deputy with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to a law enforcement officer in Lafayette Parish. Reports say, McCauley hadn't been with the department since March.