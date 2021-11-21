66°
Latest Weather Blog
Man loses leg after being hit by train in Slidell
SLIDELL - A man lost his leg after being hit by a train Saturday night.
Slidell Police Department said the 66-year-old man, who is possibly suffering from dementia, appeared to be sleeping on the train tracks around 9:30 p.m. shortly before he was hit.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and took him to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Doctors told officers that the man would have died had they not found him when they did.
Trending News
No passengers on the train were injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Florida service mission helps out Hurricane Ida victims in Dulac
-
La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...
-
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
-
Family-run Christmas Tree farm prepared for opening weekend rush