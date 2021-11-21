Man loses leg after being hit by train in Slidell

SLIDELL - A man lost his leg after being hit by a train Saturday night.

Slidell Police Department said the 66-year-old man, who is possibly suffering from dementia, appeared to be sleeping on the train tracks around 9:30 p.m. shortly before he was hit.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and took him to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Doctors told officers that the man would have died had they not found him when they did.

No passengers on the train were injured.