Man leads police on high speed chase along I-10 before crashing into another vehicle

Brandon Offord

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested for leading them on a high-speed chase before colliding with another vehicle on Essen Lane.

According to a police report, the chase took place on New Year's Day, around 3:34 p.m.

Police say it all started when they spotted 33-year-old Brandon Offord on I-10 near South Acadian driving a vehicle that appeared to have a stolen license plate.

As they attempted to pull Offord over, police say he appeared to slow down before suddenly speeding away from them.

An official report says Offord then led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he exited I-10 at Essen Lane, crossed over a median, and crashed into another vehicle.

After the crash, police say Offord jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

He was able to elude authorities for a short time, but officers say they used a K-9 to catch up with him.

Offord was arrested on charges that include illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and misrepresentation during booking.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.





