Man killed in Thursday night shooting off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead.
Authorities found 49-year-old Percy Parker Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at his home near the intersection of Bank Street and Evangeline Street, just off Airline Highway. Percy later died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
According to a police report, the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white Honda. The motive is currently unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
